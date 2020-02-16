© Agence France-Presse



The jihadist defenses in western Aleppo have completely collapsed after a short battle with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at the outskirts of the provincial capital.According to a military source in western Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army captured the strategic Al-Mansoura District this evening, following the withdrawal of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) from this area.Al-Mansoura had been a long-time stronghold for the jihadist rebels before its capture by the Syrian Arab Army this evening.In addition to capturing Al-Mansoura, the Syrian Army also took control of several sites at the western outskirts of Aleppo, including the last building blocks near the Scientific Research Building.These areas captured by the Syrian Arab Army on Saturday were captured in one day, but they were fought over for most of the war.