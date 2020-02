Global ecommerce company Amazon has been accused of discriminating against Palestinians by offering free shipping to illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank but not to Palestinians living in the same area.In findings released in an investigation by the Financial Times, the newspaper discovered that by taking all of the illegal settlement addresses and entering them into Amazon's delivery portal, the company extends its website's offer of free shipping "if your shipping address is in Israel, your items are eligible, and your total order meets the minimum free shipping threshold of $49".However,Amazon spokesman Nick Caplin told the paper that Palestinians can only circumvent the issue "if a customer within the Palestinian Territories enters their address and selects Israel as the country, they can receive free shipping through the same promotion."International human rights lawyer Michael Sfard, however, cited such a reason as insufficient andThe activist organisation Peace Now also commented on the situation, saying that Amazon's discriminatory policy "adds to the overall picture of one group of people enjoying the privileges of citizenship while another people living in the same territory do not."Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem have increased significantly throughout recent years, withThis week, the UN issued a blacklist of 112 companies which continue to operate in the occupied territories, they include global giants Airbnb , Expedia, Opodo and Motorola.The US has rejected the move while Israel suspending ties with the UN Human Rights Commissioner after the document was published.