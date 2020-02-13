A total of 14 member states supported the draft on Wednesday, while Russia abstained from voting.
According to a diplomatic source, Russia was opposed to the mentioning of the term "mercenaries" in the resolution. The final version of the draft, seen by Sputnik, expresses concern over the growing involvement of professional foreign soldiers in Libya.
The resolution endorses the Berlin conference's final communiqué and affirms the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Libya at the earliest opportunity without preconditions.The resolution also expresses serious concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Libya and the fact that terrorists are exploiting the conflict in the country to further their goals and narratives.
The resolution further recognizes the important role of regional organizations - the African Union, League of Arab States and European Union - and invites them to consider how they might aid the United Nations' reconciliation efforts in Libya.
Russia's Position
After the vote, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia explained why Russia abstained from voting in support of the UNSC resolution.
"There is no clarity in regards to whether all sides in Libya are ready to implement the resolution," Nebenzia told reporters.The Russian envoy added that it is unlikely that the adopted resolution, which he called an ultimatum, will force the Libyan parties to reach an agreement.
"We cannot express anything rather than deep disappointment about the lack of consensus on this resolution," the diplomat added.Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the resolution, describing it as a step to the settlement of the conflict.
"Having successfully adopted the results of the Berlin conference on Libya today, we have made one more big step to the settlement of the Libyan conflict. The results of the Berlin conference on Libya have become mandatory for everyone. Our intensive negotiations on the issue, held in New York within the past several weeks, have been rewarded," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry.He called on all countries to respect the resolution of the UN Security Council and comply with the arms embargo to Libya.
On 19 January, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.
Alongside calls for a ceasefire, participants at the Berlin peace conference urged the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach any truce agreement.