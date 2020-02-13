© Screenshot/Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.





Israeli aerospace company Rafael has released a video showing its newly-developed defense system - an UAV interceptor called the Drone Dome - literally shooting drones down with a powerful laser beam.The footage published on YouTube shows the system, mounted on a car, shooting down quadcopters somewhere in a desert in Israel. The video demonstrates the interceptor blasting a small drone that's vigorously maneuvering mid-air and successfully shooting down several unmanned aerial vehicle flying in a formation.Rafael boasted that its new product provides "effective detection, full identification and neutralization of multiple Micro and Mini UAV threats" andWith the name apparently inspired by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, 'Drone Dome' appears to be primarily designed to deal with small drones that could particularly disrupt the work of civilian airports or interfere with civilian flights.As drones take an increasingly prominent role on the battlefields, a growing number of nations have begun to look at lasers as a potential response to this new type of a threat, as well as an effective means of aerial defense.Israel presented another laser weapon in its arsenal just last month - a system reportedly capable of intercepting rockets, guided missiles, and other projectiles by utilizing multiple laser beams focused together.