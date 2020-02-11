© getty



The explanation for such overzealous behaviour probably lies in the woke movement's rehabilitation of racialised thinking

If one were to deliberately construct an ideology intended to foster racial division and popularise the objectives of the far right, one could hardly do better than the social-justice movement in its current manifestation

Andrew Doyle is a stand-up comedian and spiked columnist. He is doing a live tour with Douglas Murray in the spring, called 'Resisting Wokeness'. Get tickets here.