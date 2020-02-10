'Shooting stars' are typically more of a nighttime phenomenon, but a bright flash in the sky over Alberta on Saturday might have been an unusual daytime meteor sighting.
The trail of light was captured on film by several viewers in the province, including Tim Wiebe, who found his doorbell camera spotted the streak.
Managed to catch a #meteorite on my doorbell camera 😏 https://t.co/24FlUBuehB#Calgary #Alberta— Tim Wiebe (@tim_wiebe) February 9, 2020
According to the American Meteor Society (AMS) website, 20 people in Alberta reported seeing the potential fireball just after 5 p.m. MST on Saturday. Most of those who registered their sightings were in the Calgary area and said the apparent meteorite was visible for between 1.5 and 3.5 seconds in the twilight sky. The Sun sets around 5:40 p.m., local time, in Calgary at this time of year.