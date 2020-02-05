© Chase Woodruff



More than 500 incoming and outgoing flights at Denver International Airport have been delayed or canceled Monday as the first major snowstorm of 2020 moves through Colorado.RTD bus and light rail service delays could be up to 20 minutes Monday because of the winter storm, according to an RTD tweet.Eight airlines canceled 144 flights in and out of DIA on Monday, according to the website FlightAware. SkyWest canceled the most flights, a total of 61 by noon Monday, FlightAware said."There are delays due to weather," said Alex Renteria, DIA spokeswoman. "Keep an eye on the weather."Fifteen airlines reported 367 delays of incoming and outgoing flights at DIA, FlightAware said.Travelers should check their flight status before going to DIA, Renteria said. She also cautioned people to be careful driving on Pena Boulevard, which crews are working to keep clear of snow and ice.The Denver metro area could get between four to eight inches of snow by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.Source: The Denver Post