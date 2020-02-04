Fire and Rescue Brigade were busy last night as they rescued a number of people who were stranded after heavy rains
Fire and Rescue Brigade were busy last night as they rescued a number of people who were stranded after heavy rains
The Ministry of Emergency Management in Rwanda reports that heavy rainfall has caused severe material damages and loss of life.

Stormy weather from 02 to 03 February 2020 brought lightning strikes and heavy rain which triggered flooding and landslides in the capital, Kigali, along with other parts of the country.

According to the ministry's provisional update of 03 February, at least 13 people have died, 2 people injured and 15 houses destroyed.

In areas around the capital in Kigali Province, 3 people died and one was injured after a landslide destroyed a house in Gikondo in Kicukiro district. Seven fatalities were reported after a landslide in Jali in Gasabo district. Twelve houses were destroyed in Nyarugenge district.




Local media reported that Police and emergency teams with boats rescued people stranded in flood waters in areas around the capital.

The Ministry of Emergency Management also reported fatalities in Eastern Province, where 3 people died in a landslide in Gatsibo in Gatsibo district. Houses were destroyed in Karongi in Western Province and Rulindo in Northern Province.

