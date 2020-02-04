© The New Times



Road is entirely transformed into a big river at the road Kimisagara-Nyabugogo. 9:30PM@RwandaEmergency https://t.co/XqDhGbdHwj pic.twitter.com/CiXJTVwjiB — M JeanLuc (@Jeanlucma3) February 2, 2020

It is *very* rough in Kigali & other rain-soaked parts of Rwanda (and elsewhere in East Africa due to the same Indian Ocean dipole parching Australia: https://t.co/NZNfFSNveg)



+ Kigali vid clips via @UNDRR_Africa media Whatsapp group.



More via @AP: https://t.co/PBEZHC76hf 1/2 https://t.co/nP3bA3KVm1 pic.twitter.com/8ETe0gIu2j — Andrew Revkin (@Revkin) February 3, 2020

Equipped with boats and underwater suits, @Rwandapolice's Fire and Rescue Brigade were busy last night as they rescued a number of people who were stranded after heavy rains flooded the area around One-Love. 🚒🚑 🛥



📸 @kwizeraimages



More Photos: https://t.co/G1gsxA8vWM pic.twitter.com/M6rcVbEJ6f — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) February 3, 2020

The Ministry of Emergency Management in Rwanda reports that heavy rainfall has caused severe material damages and loss of life., 2 people injured and 15 houses destroyed.In areas around the capital in Kigali Province, 3 people died and one was injured after a landslide destroyed a house in Gikondo in Kicukiro district. Seven fatalities were reported after a landslide in Jali in Gasabo district. Twelve houses were destroyed in Nyarugenge district.Local media reported that Police and emergency teams with boats rescued people stranded in flood waters in areas around the capital.The Ministry of Emergency Management also reported fatalities in Eastern Province, where 3 people died in a landslide in Gatsibo in Gatsibo district. Houses were destroyed in Karongi in Western Province and Rulindo in Northern Province.