This gigantic dust cloud - compared with a famous scene from The Mummy - was filmed descending over whole cities in Argentina while people ran desperately for cover.The dust storm hit the southern Argentine province of Chubut and images show a dust cloud covering the city of Trelew in Patagonia as winds reached as high as 100 kph (62 mph).In the video, an ominous black cloud is seen to swell up and dominate the horizon while cars drive into the eye of the storm.The cloud, taking on a sinister reddish hue, is then seen to swallow up a whole city.People who had been enjoying the summer sun on the beach are suddenly sent fleeing for safety while the wind is heard howling in the background.Beachgoers had to leave the seaside after the strong winds began hitting the area on Saturday at around 6pm, according to local media.A witness who filmed her dramatic escape wrote on Twitter: "More than four cities shattered, everything broken."We are living in a horror movie."The woman later shared photos of street lamps bent over, fallen trees crushing cars, and buildings reduced to rubble.A Civil Defence spokeswoman in Chubut said the strong gusts ripped up trees and tore the roofs off buildings.The phenomenon happened because the wind changed direction and local media report that on Union Beach lifeguards had to jump into action - with frantic beachgoers being blinded by and having parasols and other items swept away.Lifeguards Rodrigo Mansilla told local media: "We had to help people to leave the coastal area because it was very sudden and very dangerous due to the violence of the wind dragging everything, even the sand was lifted and caused kids to cry."There were also electricity cuts in the area because of the dust storm, whilst a forest fire in the El Doradillo park in northern Madryn was reportedly worsened in the storm, with nearby houses being evacuated, local media reports.Shocked people viewing the carnage on social media compared the cloud with the one seen in the 1999 film The Mummy.