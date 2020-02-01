Heavy rains which hit several parts across Rwanda on Tuesday night had killed at least three people before destroying farms and sweeping away five homes, a senior government official said on Wednesday.The Permanent Secretary in the Rwandan ministry of Disaster management and Refugees Affairs, Olivier Kayumba explained that among the most affected districts are Karongi and Rusizi in Western Province and Nyarugenge in Kigali city.Kayumba promised the government's support to the victims, saying an arrangement has been made for relief materials to be distributed to them.The disaster occurred a few months after Rwandan authorities began demolishing homes in Kigali which they say are threatened by "climate dangers" especially in the capital and its outskirts.In 2018, Rwanda lost Rwf 204 billion ($224 million) due to disasters, while the damages for 2017 was estimated at a whopping $73 million in monetary terms.Source: APA News