Earthquakes today have emerged around the Pacific Ring of Fire, where most of the world's seismic activity takes place. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has recorded a total of 58 earthquakes, many of which touched down in clusters.The world saw nearly 60 earthquakes today, most of which came in at middling magnitudes.However, the USGS also recorded several potentially damaging higher magnitude tremors.According to the organisation,The earthquake,The USGS issued a green pager warning for the area, with potential economic loss and fatalities.According to the organisation, there is a 65 percent chance at least one person could die.They issued the same chances of at least £750,000 in damage.However,The USGS added most people in the area reside in a "mix" of structures, which could leave some people vulnerable.They said: "Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake resistant construction."The organisation added people might encounter secondary hazards such as landslides.The latest series of earthquakesOnce again, authorities reported no initial casualties or damage from either earthquake.Greece sits in one of the most seismically active areas of Europe, having seen roughly 169 earthquakes in the last year.