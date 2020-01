© REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Footage of a blaze at a popular market on Lagos Island has surfaced on social media; it reportedly shows desperate traders flinging their goods off balconies as the inferno races towards them.The cause of Wednesday's fire has yet to be established but bewildered eyewitnesses have already taken to social media to complain about the slow response by emergency services in tackling the inferno.The fire spread to multiple buildings according to local media reports but there has, as yet, been no reports of injuries or fatalities.