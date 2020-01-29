Soloman Islands earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 70 km west of Kirakira, Solomon Islands, at 13:49:50 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 86.63 km, was initially determined to be at 10.3749 degrees south latitude and 161.2802 degrees east longitude.