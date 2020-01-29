© mentatdgt from Pexels

1. Asking for reassurance.

You're worried about your son being safe on his road trip back to college, so you text him and his friends every hour asking if everything's okay.

You're anxious that you're wife's upset at you for something because she looks tense and irritable, so you ask her repeatedly if everything's okay and if you've done something wrong.

You're worried about blowing the big interview tomorrow so you spend the evening before calling friends and family members asking for tips and reassuances that it will go alright.

When you're worried about something — an upcoming performance, what other people think of you, whether someone is safe, etc. — you feel anxious, which is an uncomfortable feeling.

And while extremely uncomfortable — painful, even — anxiety is not dangerous. It can't hurt you, no matter how intense. But by seeking reassurance, you're telling your brain that the feeling of anxiety is dangerous and needs to be eliminated. Or else something bad will surely happen.

So even though reassurance-seeking often makes you feel a little better now, in the long term, it's only intensifying your anxiety and low confidence because it's training your brain to be afraid of being afraid.

Which means, the next time something worries you, you're going to feel even more anxiety and lack of confidence. Which means you're going to want that reassurance even more.

Cue the vicious cycle...

2. Ruminating on past mistakes.

Lying in bed replaying the mistake you made at your presentation at work for hours.

Thinking over and over about that conversation between you and your husband when he said you were being overly-critical and you thought he was being insensitive.

Brooding about the mistakes you made as a father when your children were young.

The best we can do is work to be better going forward.

3. Expecting too much of themselves.

Being healthy and fit requires that we go through the discomfort of working out.

Falling in love often ends in heartbreak.

Creating a successful company usually means failing at 5 unsuccessful ones first.

4. Worrying about things they can't control.

Imagining telling your boss about the mistake you made and getting stuck going over and over various worst-case scenarios.

Thinking about all the negative, critical things your friends might be thinking about you during the party.

Obsessing over that strange pain in your leg, convincing yourself it's cancer, and imagining how awful chemo is going to be.

5. Making decisions based on how they feel.

Your alarm goes off, you roll over and see that the alarm reads "5:00 AM." You glance outside, and while it's still pretty dark, somehow you just know it's cold out there — really cold. On the other hand, your bed is so toasty! Which brings you to a decision point: Should you get up and go for that run like to planned? Or hit snooze, roll over, and hopefully hit the gym after work?



After a few back and forths with yourself, you decide that it's just too cold out there, pull your blankets a little closer to you chin, roll over, and promptly fall back asleep.

Each time you say something's important, then act contrary to that commitment, you teach your brain that you can't be trusted and that you're not reliable.

It's hard to eat healthily, keep off weight, and lower your cholesterol (values), if you constantly decide to pursue the pleasure of a second bowl of ice-cream (feelings).

It's hard to finally write that novel you've been dreaming about (value) if you consistently decide to avoid the anxiety of starting a book and choose the easy relief and cheap excitement of video games (feelings).

All You Need to Know