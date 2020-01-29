One of Mexico's most active volcanoes erupted in a dramatic nighttime show.The mountain is officially called Popocatepetl, but commonly referred to as "El Popo."On Monday night it shot huge clouds of smoke and ash into the sky. Witnesses say the columns rose some 2,000 feet above the crater.Mexican Civil Defense issued a volcanic alert, warning people to stay away from the volcano and its foothills.So far there have been no reports of damage or injury associated with the eruption."El Popo" is the fifth highest mountain in North America. It stand near 18-thousand feet tall.It's located about 35-miles southeast of Mexico City.