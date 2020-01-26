The disaster comes just days after the deadly floods in Espirito Santo on 17 to 18 January, where 6 people died.
Minas Gerais Civil Defence reported 14 people have died in the Greater Belo Horizonte area, including in Belo Horizonte city and the municipalities of Ibirité and Betim. Many of the fatalities occurred as a result of landslides. Civil Defence added that 7 people have been injured and around 3,500 evacuated or left homeless.
Roads were turned to rivers as flood water raged through streets of the Greater Belo Horizonte area. Flooding and landslides damaged or destroyed buildings, including a city hospital. Belo Horizonte Civil Defence said that teams attended over 470 incidents of landslides and flooding across the region on 24 January, 2020.
A total of 171.8mm of rain fell in Belo Horizonte on 24 January. In a statement, Romeu Zema, Governor of Minas Gerais, said the rainfall was the highest recorded in Belo Horizonte.
Civil Defence said that at least 8 locations across the metropolitan area recorded more than 100mm of rain in a 15 hour period on 24 January. Several areas of the state recorded over 300mm of rain in a period from early 23 to late 24 January. Some areas have now seen double the amount of rainfall normally expected in January. Warnings for further heavy rain have been issued.
Brumadinho
Authorities warned that the Paraopeba River is at risk of overflowing in Brumadinho. It is exactly a year ago that 259 people died in the in the municipality of Brumadinho after a mining dam collapsed on Friday, 25 January, 2019, causing a massive mudflow.
Social Media
Carros ficam praticamente submersos no cruzamento da avenida Eduardo Gomes com rua Amintas Jacques de Morais, no bairro Alípio de Melo, em #BeloHorizonte .#chuvabh #ChuvasEmBH pic.twitter.com/Kv8cdUDS1K— Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) January 25, 2020
#ChuvaEmMinas— surtada (@Surtada121) January 24, 2020
Orem por BH💔 pic.twitter.com/m8u4PtcYsD
Que Deus proteja a todos que possam estar em situação de risco nesse momento. Chuva histórica em Minas Gerais. Ainda bem que já havia sido alertado, caso contrário o estrago seria maior. 🙏 #ChuvaEmMinas #ChuvasEmBH pic.twitter.com/r1WNLxa6Gm— Alisson Vilaça (@vilaca_alisson) January 25, 2020
#ChuvaEmMinas Gente, quem puder ajudar,minha Cunhada irmã da minha esposa perdeu tudo nessa chuva de BH, agua foi até o teto eles ficou ilhado lá com 3 criança— Mc SURFISTÃO BHz (@bhz_mc) January 25, 2020
Não queremos dinheiro Queria apenas quem puder ajudar, Com movéis, cesta básica, roupas ou Compartilha #ChuvaEmMinas pic.twitter.com/czNu2yBwkf
Que momento triste vive Minas Gerais😭.— Ana Claudia 🦊⚪ (@anasilvarp) January 25, 2020
Hospitais alagados...Não basta o sofrimento de já estar doente. Kdê as autoridades?? #ChuvasEmBH #ChuvaEmMinas pic.twitter.com/sWU6EYf3qn
