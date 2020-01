© Metro Video

A massive explosion at a manufacturing plant has rattled homes in Houston, Texas with the blast echoing across the city, shattering windows and waking residents in the early hours of Friday morning.The explosion reportedly took place at a factory in the Gessner area of the city. Video from a home doorbell captured the moment of the ferocious blast.The blast happened around 4:25 am local time and wasHouston Fire Department has confirmed that at least one person was injured in the incident, adding that its hazmat team is attending the scene.while preliminary investigations are underway. Images shared on social media show the damage the blast caused to homes in the vicinity.Local Police Chief Art Acevedo warned of. He also stated that nearby schools may be affected by the explosion.Mike Iscovitz, a meteorologist with the local Fox News channel, tweeted that the massive explosion"Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston," he said.The site of the explosion appears to be Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.The owner of the facility reportedly told local media that the