Elders in an Aboriginal community in Western Australia (WA) are seeking to prevent Christian missionaries from visiting their region on the grounds that it is undermining and helping to erase their traditional Indigenous culture.Christian missionaries belonging to religious organizations such as Kingdom Aviation Ministries (KAM) and Chariots of Fire Ministries have been making strong inroads into remote Indigenous communities in recent years. The trend has alarmed traditional Aboriginal elders who claim that the Christian missionaries are destroying the values and culture native to the region for thousands of years.The elders have requested that authorities in the state prevent a Christian organization — which remains unnamed — from further encroaching on native land to carry out proselytizing activities and attempts to gain converts to their religion.WA Commissioner for Equal Opportunity John Byrne said that the sect would be unable to lodge a complaint if the banishment comes into effect because the religious freedom grounds don't allow them to trespass Indigenous communities that have explicitly rejected their presence.Byrne told the West Australian:Organizations like the Kingdom Aviation Ministries Inc. make a regular activity out of preaching in ever more remote zones, with KAM flying out in expensive operations to win over Aboriginal communities to their religious beliefs.The organization's website describes a sort of parachutist missionary operation that targets native communities because "many areas within Western Australia are very remote and have no viable witness to Christ.""Since the progressive withdrawal of Christian missions there is a whole generation that has never heard the gospel," the group claims.Another missionary operation, Instal-Life Christian TV, has been installing free television services in Aboriginal communities across northern Australia in hopes to win the hearts and minds of Indigenous people who often live in poverty and suffer such social ills as alcoholism. According to ABC, the rooftop units offer a constant stream of sermons, religious-themed films, and repeated calls that the impoverished communitiesChariots of Fire organizer Brian Sonnerman defended his group from the accusation that it is perpetuating cultural genocide and taking advantage of communities with limited English-speaking abilities and poor financial literacy. He said:The Aboriginal elders in WA haven't yet named the religious organization they hope to banish. It has not been implied that either Chariots of Fire or Kingdom Aviation is that organization. According to human rights group Amnesty International,