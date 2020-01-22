© Larch Hills Nordic Society



the summit 142 cm

It's like a wall of snow up there," said Bouma. "On each side of Larch Hills Road, it's like 50 to 60 feet of snow

Plenty of snow is usually a good thing for the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails, but January's snowfall and the accompanying downed trees has been a challenge for those who maintain the area."It's been really difficult," said Larch Hills Nordic Society president Ed Bouma. "I would say we've probably removed between 700 and 800 trees so far, and they're still coming down."Bouma says it won't be until the summer when trees downed on some of the trails that aren't trackset can be removed.Volunteers with the necessary experience have been assisting with the tree removal - a job that is not without risk. For example, while two people were cutting up two trees near one another on Larch Hills Road, another tree fell between them."When that happened, we were warning everybody, make sure you're aware of your surroundings, look around, don't be having a lunch underneath a leaning tree and all that kind of stuff," said Bouma."When you go up to the south hub and ski up to Cec's...The snow and downed trees had Larch Hills volunteers scrambling to get the trails ready for the first of the Teck Cup BC series event, Jan. 4-5. Bouma said the trails will be ready to go for the 36th annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet on Saturday, Jan. 25."The snow right now is fantastic," said Bouma, pointing out the silver lining to the recent snowfall. "Because there's a lot of it and it's fairly fresh snow, it's really nice to ski in."