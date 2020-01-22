© BNGRC



has caused death and damage in regions of Madagascar, including the capital, Antananarivo. More severe weather has been forecast, with warnings issued for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas.Around 60 people were rescued from the flooding.Also between 07 and 08 January flooding was reported in the port city of Mahajanga (also known as Majunga) on the north coast of Madagascar in Boeny Region. As many as 1,515 people were displaced and accommodated in various shelters around the city.More heavy rain has fallen in the country over the last few days. Several areas, including Antsohihy, Mananjary and Besalampy recorded more than 120mm of rain in 24 hours to 21 January.As of 21 January, local media reported further flooding in Mahajanga and a rapid rise in the levels of the Sambirano river in the Diana Region, northwestern Madagascar.