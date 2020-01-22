🛑ARGENTINA: Graves Inundaciones en la Provincia de Tucumán pic.twitter.com/u8HsPUpZ7l — Tiempo de Noticia ® (@TdnNoticia) January 16, 2020



Over

100mm of rain fell in 3 hours

En medio de las fuertes tormentas que azotaron nuestro país durante el día de hoy, en la provincia de Tucumán se vivieron fuertes inundaciones. pic.twitter.com/Q5hE5ScfHs — Red Federal de Comunicación (@RedFederalDeCom) January 16, 2020



#TEMPORAL EN #CORRIENTES ⚠☁💦 zona de av. Independencia en cercanías de la rotonda de la Virgen. Ya se registra 127 mm de lluvias... pic.twitter.com/QtrPqOqTai — 7Corrientes (@7ctes) January 16, 2020



Over 200 people were evacuated after a storm caused flooding in Tucumán province in northwest of Argentina.According to Télam news agency, the storm and heavy rain from 15 to 16 January 2020 caused flooding in the municipalities of Famaillá, La Reducción, La Madrid, Los Ralos and Yerba Buena.The worst affected area was Famaillá, where around 100 people evacuated their homes. Local media, quoting figures from Argentina's National Meteorological Service (SMN), said thatOther evacuations were carried out in La Reducción (60), La Madrid (28) and Los Ralos (5).Floods also affected rural areas of the province. The government of Tucumán deployed a helicopter to fly over remote areas to check for homes or people isolated by the flooding.On 17 January the government reported a further 50 people had evacuated in Los Ralos and Ranchillos and another 6 in Santa Lucía. The government also said that flooding had affected Aguilares and Santa Ana near the Medina River in the south.Heavy rain and severe weather was reported elsewhere in northern Argentina during this period.