Joe Biden's presidential campaign hasIn the memo first reported by NBC News, Biden's campaign accuses President Donald Trump of "spreading a malicious and conclusively debunked conspiracy theory" that the former VP engaged in wrongdoing when he pressured Ukraine to fire former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.Biden has previously bragged about his role in having Shokin fired, even admitting on camera that he presented an ultimatum to Ukrainian authorities,It emerged later that Biden's own son Hunter sat on the board of the Burisma energy company which Shokin had been investigating for corruption.The memo instructs journalists that it is "not sufficient" to say allegations against the Democratic candidate are "unsubstantiated." They must tell readers there is a mountain of evidence which debunks them, it says. Any journalists or media organizations failing to adhere to Biden's standards in their reporting on his and his families' activities in Ukraine are accused of "malpractice."Trump was impeached last month by the US House Representatives for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" relating to the alleged claim that he withheld aid from Ukraine in an effort to force an investigation into Biden's involvement with Burisma and his role in Shokin's firing.However, even if Biden's claim that he was not motivated by his son's position on Burisma's board when he insisted on Shokin's sacking is true, he has already publicly admitted to threatening to withhold money from Ukraine unless authorities did his bidding — which, somewhat ironically, is exactly what Democrats impeached Trump for last month.Trump's trial in the Senate is set to kick off this week and has been dismissed by his legal team as a "highly partisan and reckless obsession" engineered by Democrats who want him thrown out of office.