Special Nepalese army and government rescue personnel are searching for four South Korean trekkers and their three Nepali guides missing since since an avalanche swept across popular mountain trekking route .All other trekkers who were in the area have been safely rescued and flown to safer areas, Department of Tourism official Mira Acharya said.South Korea's foreign ministry said the missing trekkers are two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s and are teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work."We had crossed the area just three hours before the big avalanche hit the area, which has a few rest stops and lodges," Phurba Ongel Sherpa told The Associated Press on Monday.Sherpa has climbed the world's highest and second-highest peaks, Mount Everest nine times and and K2 once.He said communication was cut off because of the weather. His family had been worried after news of the avalanche because his team was also comprised of four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides.Source: AP