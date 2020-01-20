Central American migrants entered Mexico from Guatemala in small groups on Saturday after brief clashes earlier in the day when dozens of people tried to force their way across the border and were pushed back by Mexican security forces.Hundreds of people who entered Guatemala from Honduras in recent days have been arriving at the Mexican border, with the bulk of them still advancing in a larger caravan, testing the resolve of Mexico to heed U.S. demands to contain migrant flows.President Donald Trump has threatened to hurt Mexico and Central American countries economically if they allow large groups to reach the U.S. border. The latest exodus from Honduras has been accompanied by U.S. border agents.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a series of initiatives to create jobs in the poorer south. Still, under his rule, Mexico's economy has significantly underperformed the United States, stagnating through 2019.Television footage from the morning showed a group of migrants jostling and clashing with members of Mexico's National Guard on the bridge separating Guatemala from Mexico.Mexican officials have so far controlled the situation more successfully than when a large caravan sought to force its way through at the same crossing in October 2018.After being kept out, most migrants withdrew to Tecun Uman to await the arrival of the main caravan behind them.About 400 of the migrants who entered Guatemala this week have been sent home, its government said.