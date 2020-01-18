The scene of a crash in the Town of Bovina Jan. 17, 2020.
Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings heralded the arrival of icy roads that would plague residents across the central Plains throughout the day on Friday. After a slick blanket of snow and ice latched itself to roadways, travel hazards and mishaps quickly followed.

Snow accumulations reached up to 7 inches in parts of Iowa by Friday night and 1-5 inches in parts of central Nebraska, western Iowa and spots of Missouri. According to the National Weather Service office in Kansas City (Missouri), some roads were rendered 'nearly impassible' by the precipitation Friday morning.

"Tomorrow morning there could be ice on untreated roads as temperatures drop well below freezing around sunrise. Drive safely tomorrow especially when off the beaten path," the office warned Friday night in a tweet.

Friday evening in Iowa, a pickup truck on I-80 in Western Iowa slid off the road and came hurtling toward a delivery truck, a state trooper and the truck driver. A video had been captured of the incident form the inside of the delivery truck.



In Lee's Summit, Missouri, located about 20 miles away from Kansas City, a firetruck rolled over in the early morning due to icy roads.



On Friday morning, the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A unit reported several stranded motorists, more than two dozen non-injury crashes and at least four traffic wrecks that resulted in injuries.

Icy roads to blame for 45 car accident, Oklahoma ...

Travelers and workers at the Kansas City International Airport also felt the hardship of icy conditions on Friday morning, when the airfield was forced to close for multiple hours until 9 a.m. CST. Shortly before shutting down, a departing Delta flight skidded off the runway. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Earlier this week, Delta issued a travel waiver for travelers planning to catch flights through the impacted cities.

By Friday evening, over 600 flights at Chicago O'Hare International Airport had been cancelled and about another 350 flights delayed.