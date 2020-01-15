© AFP



Iran's foreign minister has urged the three European powers -- to stop bowing to the US' diktat andZarif said in a Monday tweet.He pointed to Europe's failure to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following the US' withdrawal last year, and said "the E3 can save JCPOA but not by appeasing the bully and pressuring the complying party. Rather it should muster the courage to fulfill its own obligations," Zarif said.His comments came after the leaders of Britain, France and Germany"It is essential that Iran return to full compliance with its commitments under the agreement," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday.The Europeans' call on Iran to fully comply with the nuclear dealafter Washington abandoned the accord. Tehran has particularly been disappointed with the European trio's failure to protect its business interests under the deal after the United States' withdrawal.After patiently watching for more than a year and seeing no clear action from the other signatories of the nuclear deal,On Monday, the Iranian foreign minister also posted another tweet in criticism of the United Kingdom and its appeasement to the United States."UK is parroting US line and blindly abetting its terrorist adventurism in our region," Zarif tweeted. "The last time UK was dragged along to infamy by the US was in Iraq war. How did that work out?"Zarif made the comments shortly after the Iranian Foreign Ministryafter the US assassinated Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, and his companions in Baghdad.The statement, issued on Monday, "strongly condemned" endorsement of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, by terrorist US forces,