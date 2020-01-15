Residents of Bengkuring in Sempaja Timur, Samarinda, flee their homes because of flooding on Tuesday.
Over 7,000 people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in the city of Samarinda in East Kalimantan Province, Indonesia.

Disaster authorities reported flooding in the city on 14 January 2020, with 7,213 residents from 2,529 households affected. Many of those affected have moved to safer areas. No casualties or injuries were reported however.

Heavy rain has been falling in the area over the last few days. In a 24 hour period to 11 January, as much as 82mm of rain fell in Samarinda. A further 61 mm of rain fell between 13 and 14 January, with over 50mm of that total falling in 3 hours.

This is the second major flood event in the city in the last few months. Over 35,000 people were affected by flooding in the city in June last year, when hundreds of homes were damaged.

