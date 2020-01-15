Disaster authorities reported flooding in the city on 14 January 2020, with 7,213 residents from 2,529 households affected. Many of those affected have moved to safer areas. No casualties or injuries were reported however.
Heavy rain has been falling in the area over the last few days. In a 24 hour period to 11 January, as much as 82mm of rain fell in Samarinda. A further 61 mm of rain fell between 13 and 14 January, with over 50mm of that total falling in 3 hours.
This is the second major flood event in the city in the last few months. Over 35,000 people were affected by flooding in the city in June last year, when hundreds of homes were damaged.
Social Media
Samarinda Banjir di jln.Cipto mangunkusumo,Pak @aniesbaswedan tolong Perhatiannya pic.twitter.com/qXjUwXWhj0— Pemimpin PEKOK (@F46un6) January 14, 2020
Tahun lalu banjir , tahun ini banjir. Biasanya 3tahun sekali or yaa sesekali. Sekarang samarinda suka banjir☹️ pic.twitter.com/iMlGp2TLAz— Dewani Sarah Varolyn (@Dewanislyn) January 15, 2020
Banjir melanda sebagian kota Samarinda, apa harus ngadu ke gubernur Indonesia @aniesbaswedan tentu tidak,,,, gubernur ama walikota kemana ni ya,,,??— ivan (@ican688) January 15, 2020
Sumber video dr WAG pic.twitter.com/dNshI5otXB