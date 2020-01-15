© Zakarias Demon Daton



Tahun lalu banjir , tahun ini banjir. Biasanya 3tahun sekali or yaa sesekali. Sekarang samarinda suka banjir☹️ pic.twitter.com/iMlGp2TLAz — Dewani Sarah Varolyn (@Dewanislyn) January 15, 2020



Banjir melanda sebagian kota Samarinda, apa harus ngadu ke gubernur Indonesia @aniesbaswedan tentu tidak,,,, gubernur ama walikota kemana ni ya,,,??

Sumber video dr WAG pic.twitter.com/dNshI5otXB — ivan (@ican688) January 15, 2020



Over 7,000 people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in the city of Samarinda in East Kalimantan Province, Indonesia.Many of those affected have moved to safer areas. No casualties or injuries were reported however.. In a 24 hour period to 11 January, as much as 82mm of rain fell in Samarinda. A further 61 mm of rain fell between 13 and 14 January, with over 50mm of that total falling in 3 hours.