A four-year-old girl in Iowa who didn't get vaccinated this season was left blind after getting the flu — and her parents said doctors don't know if she will ever see again.Jade DeLucia's mother took her to the hospital on Christmas Eve when her fever became dangerously high."I looked down at her and her eyes were in the back of her head," Jade's mom Amanda Phillips told NBC News.Doctors told Phillips they won't know if her daughter's vision loss is permanent for six months.The agency estimates that at least 9.7 million people have had the flu this season, with 87,000 hospitalizations and 4,800 deaths reported so far.Phillips hopes Jade's story gets parents to take the flu seriously."You do what's best for your children," she said. "You know your children."