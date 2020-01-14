Heavy snowfall crippled life in tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti during the last two days.Kishan Kumar, a native of Lahaul, said life has become miserable in Lahaul Spiti because of heavy snowfall. There is snow all around and traffic movement has come to a halt.The DC has urged people to refrain from venturing to high altitude areas in the next few days because there is inclement weather warning for the next few days.The situation is grim in Kullu district also, where Jalori Pass on the NH 305 received heavy snowfall today.Jalori Pass connects Ani and Nirmand area with main district headquarters of Kullu, which is blocked for traffic movement since January 8 because of heavy snowfall. The area residents were demanding restoration of Jalori Pass for traffic movement but fresh heavy snowfall has dashed their hopes.Fresh snowfall was reported in Manali and its nearby places today, affecting normal life badly. However, people associated with tourism industry and farmers are delighted with fresh snowfall.Nakul Khullar, an orchardist in Kullu district, said that snowfall is boon for fruit crop in the district as it requires adequate moisture content in agriculture land. He said that timely snowfall helps complete required chilling hours for good apple crop. Farmers this year are expecting good crop.since afternoon, while upper reaches were witnessing snowfall. At the time of filing of this report, it was snowing in Lahaul-Spiti and higher reaches of Mandi and Kullu, while in lower region there were showers.The power supply and transportation service has again been affected in several villages of Mandi and Kullu district today.Efforts are on to restore power and water supply to several villages and restore traffic movement for the convenience of common people.