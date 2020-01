© Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez

A satirical article claiming the Democratic Party is officially mourning the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani has been shared more times than most CNN and New York Times articles, annoying the joke police.Soleimani, who commanded the Iranian military Quds Force, was killed in an American airstrike last week, an assassination which raised already high tensions between Washington and Tehran to boiling point. Democrats criticized Trump for ordering Soleimani's killing, prompting conservative satire site the Babylon Bee to put its own spin on events.The article was, which didn't go down well with CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who claimed that it received the same number of engagements as the top New York Times and CNN stories over the past week."A lot of people sharing this 'satirical' story on Facebook don't know it's satire," O'Sullivan tweeted, before accusing the Babylon Bee of spreading "clickbait and misinformation" under the guise of satire."Some family members just called bc their Republican friends on FB are circulating it like it's legit," former CIA analyst Cindy Otis chipped in . "We have a lot of work to do, all.""Someday I'm going to write a whole screed on 'satirical/humor' websites. Today, however, is not that day," Otis continued.In one case, Snopes ran a fact check on the Bee's obviously ludicrous claim that a new California law requires Christians to "register bibles as assault weapons," declaring it "false" for anyone lacking the common sense to figure that out for themselves - or anyone who missed the site's footer, which reads "The Babylon Bee is your trusted source for Christian news satire."O'Sullivan was roasted on Twitter for his alarmist Twitter thread. "The only difference between Babylon Bee and CNN is that the Babylon Bee knows it's a parody," wrote journalist Sean Davis.