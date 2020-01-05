sanchez soleimani RT America
A world-renowned panel of experts joins Rick Sanchez for this special on the act of war that was the US's assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

University of Tehran Professor Mohammed Marandi gives us the latest from Iran, while Congressman Ron Paul discusses the military-industrial complex.

Former UN Weapons inspector John Ritter, Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal, former US diplomat Jim Jatras, NRS Special Correspondent Michele Greenstein, and Boom-Bust host Christy Ai discuss why this attack occurred and what will happen next.