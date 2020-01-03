It may have taken a while—four decades as some reports claim—but it finally snowed in parts of Nagaland last week and it's turned the region into a winter wonderland. The rolling green mountains and meadows in the districts of Zunheboto, Kiphire, Phek and Tuensang were blanketed in fresh powder due to a biting cold wave in northeast India.
Nagaland weather in January 2020
Snow is an uncommon phenomenon in Nagaland. At this time of the year, the temperature usually drops to 10-11°C, but last week, the temperatures dropped to 2-3°C. Several other parts of the northeast are also experiencing extreme cold conditions. Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday was the most frigid city in the northeast on Monday at a temperature of 2.9°C. The conditions were similar in Imphal in Manipur, while Shillong reported a low of 5°C.
It's not just the northeast. Delhi reported its lowest temperature last week in nearly six years at a temperature of 1.4°C.
When life gives you snow, you make a snowman and snow angels—such seems the spirit of the people in Nagaland. The residents seem ecstatic about the weather as seen on their social media feed. Here's a glimpse of a snow-covered Nagaland:
Somewhere winters arrived late. Somewhere it arrived with all intensity. Nagaland is witnessing snowfall at few places which unprecedented & very early. After decades according to some. Video courtesy; Jacob Rongmei. pic.twitter.com/lj9Z5qoCB0— Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2019
Snowfall - Luvishe Village #Tuensang #Nagaland.After 3 decades@WeTheNagas @DiscovrNagaland @StateDisaster @ndtv @CNNnews18 @IndiaToday @ANI @PTI_News @ddnewskohima @DDNewsHindi @DDNorthEast @NENowNews @Eastern_Mirror @ pic.twitter.com/RPOVl8xDba— Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) December 27, 2019