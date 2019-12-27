three feet of white powder,

IT'S DUMPING! UP TO 3 FEET OF NEW SNOW. Due to the snow & roads, it is not possible to open in the next several hours. Mountain High will remain closed today while we dig out and reopen tomorrow morning with 100% of the East and West Resorts available. Please join us then. pic.twitter.com/TpsKqr7Wfw — Mountain High (@mthigh) December 26, 2019



Though mountain resorts in Southern California received several feet of fresh snow Christmas Day into Thursday morning, some skiers and snowboarders hoping to take advantage are out of luck.The resort was expected to reopen Friday.Big Bear Mountain and Snow Valley Mountain resorts both saw a few inches fall and would be open.The snow is a welcome sight for folks who already happened to be in the mountains, but for travelers headed back home after the holiday, the icy and wet weather was causing headaches.