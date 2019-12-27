In Wrightwood, Mountain High Resort was doused with up to three feet of white powder, but was closed Thursday due to the severity of the winter storm. The resort was expected to reopen Friday.
Big Bear Mountain and Snow Valley Mountain resorts both saw a few inches fall and would be open.
Pine Mountain Club in southwestern Kern County also received nearly two feet of snow and more was expected to fall.
IT'S DUMPING! UP TO 3 FEET OF NEW SNOW. Due to the snow & roads, it is not possible to open in the next several hours. Mountain High will remain closed today while we dig out and reopen tomorrow morning with 100% of the East and West Resorts available. Please join us then. pic.twitter.com/TpsKqr7Wfw— Mountain High (@mthigh) December 26, 2019
The snow is a welcome sight for folks who already happened to be in the mountains, but for travelers headed back home after the holiday, the icy and wet weather was causing headaches.
The major storm prompted the full closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass Thursday. Drivers were stuck for hours on both essential roadways with an unknown time for reopening.