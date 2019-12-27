ventura harbor
© Senerey de los Santos/KEYT
The National Weather Service confirms a rare tornado struck Ventura late Christmas night causing some minor damage to Ventura Harbor.

According to the National Weather Service's preliminary storm report, the short-lived tornado struck around 9 p.m. and originated near the Santa Clara River. It moved less than one mile across the harbor.

A NewsChannel 3 crew went to the harbor Thursday morning and found some tree damage. A boat rental business also suffered damage to one of its kiosks.

The NWS says there was also damage to clay roof tiles and several canopies attached to businesses in the harbor.

The tornado was about 25 to 30 feet wide, according to the NWS.

Meteorologist Jason Stiff says the tornado likely came from a different storm system than the one that prompted a Tornado Warning in the southeastern corner of Santa Barbara County Wednesday night.