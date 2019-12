The Turkish parliament is drafting a bill to allow a deployment of troops to Libya to assist the Government of National Accord (GNA).Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin confirmed the information."There might be a need for an authorization in line with the developments over there. The parliament is conducting work on this issue," Kalin told a news conference in Ankara."We will continue to support the internationally recognized Libyan government. This support may be in terms of military training, or other areas, such as political support," Kalin said., according to a report by U.N. experts.Fighting on the ground in Libya is on-going with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) having besieged Tripoli and attempting to push from all sides.The deadline for the withdrawal of GNA forces from Tripoli and Sirte hasn't yet finished, as they have until midnight on December 25to leave, but fighting is actively happening.The GNA's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha claimed that the Russian mercenaries supporting Haftar are leading the battle on the front lines as infantry for control of the capital."In the past two days, they fired 2,500 shells between mortar and artillery," Bashagha confirmed.The detained LNA pilot, who has been allegedly providing information to the GNA revealed some new details of the LNA's operation and its support.Amer Al-Jagam claimed that there are two air-defense and electronic warfare systems in Tarhouna city operated by Russians, adding thatat Al-Khadim airbase in eastern Libya and they have been present in Libya since 2014, taking part in military operations in Benghazi, Derna, and the southern region." the pilot said in a video.LNA airstrikes and clashes with GNA forces are on-going, with still the situation resembling the stalemate that it has remained at for months.