Turkish parliament to draft bill allowing troop deployment to Libya
South Front
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 11:30 UTC
Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin confirmed the information.
"There might be a need for an authorization in line with the developments over there. The parliament is conducting work on this issue," Kalin told a news conference in Ankara.
"We will continue to support the internationally recognized Libyan government. This support may be in terms of military training, or other areas, such as political support," Kalin said.
Kalin added that Turkey would continue to provide the necessary support to Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based government. Turkey has already sent military supplies to the Serraj's government despite a United Nations arms embargo, according to a report by U.N. experts.
Fighting on the ground in Libya is on-going with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) having besieged Tripoli and attempting to push from all sides.
The deadline for the withdrawal of GNA forces from Tripoli and Sirte hasn't yet finished, as they have until midnight on December 25th to leave, but fighting is actively happening.
The GNA's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha claimed that the Russian mercenaries supporting Haftar are leading the battle on the front lines as infantry for control of the capital.
Bashagha claimed that the Russian troops have advanced technology to jam up drones.
"In the past two days, they fired 2,500 shells between mortar and artillery," Bashagha confirmed.
The detained LNA pilot, who has been allegedly providing information to the GNA revealed some new details of the LNA's operation and its support.
Amer Al-Jagam claimed that there are two air-defense and electronic warfare systems in Tarhouna city operated by Russians, adding that there is a small group of French experts working on logistical support, surveillance and wiretapping.
"The drones are entirely operated by UAE officers at Al-Khadim airbase in eastern Libya and they have been present in Libya since 2014, taking part in military operations in Benghazi, Derna, and the southern region." the pilot said in a video.
He indicated that Egypt's F-16 and Rafale aircraft, taking off from Al-Barani airbase in Egypt, are taking part in the war to target Misrata and Tripoli in coordination with Haftar's forces in Al-Rajma.
On the side that supports the LNA, the Egyptian Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart stressed the importance of working to avoid aggravating the situation in Libya and pushing for efforts to reach a settlement to the crisis there.
LNA airstrikes and clashes with GNA forces are on-going, with still the situation resembling the stalemate that it has remained at for months.
Comment: The Moriarty's, who are well informed on the situation in Libya, write in their recent article Libya's elected government demands UN's usurper regime gone:
