© Ford Williams/U.S. Navy

Therefore, we have to monitor possible deployment of American missiles of this class in various parts of the world, first of all Europe and Asia-Pacific

Moscow will monitor the potential deployment of American short- and intermediate-range missiles in various parts of the world, Vladimir Putin has told the military.While keeping an eye on these developments, Moscow also needs to "analyze potential military threats and determine measures for the use and further improvement of the armed forces."The Pentagon is ramping up its strike capabilities after withdrawal from the INF, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the same event. The US military will soon be able to scramble nuclear-armed bombers in just 24 hours, reducing the readiness time from the previous ten days.