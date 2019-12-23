© Image Source

Saudi Arabia has reportedly deployed dozens of combat troops to a major oilfield in Syria's eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr as thein the war-battered country.Informed local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Arabic service of Turkey's official Anadolu news agency that the Saudi soldiers arrived at Omar oil field aboard helicopters.The sources added thatThe sources said the vehicles had entered Syrian territory from northern Iraq, and that Saudi soldiers have been stationed in a residential area close to Omar oil field that currently houses American troops.In late October, Washington reversed an earlier decision to pull out all of its troops from northeastern Syria, announcing the deployment of about 500 soldiers to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in the Arab country.The US claimed that the move was aimed at protecting the fields and facilities from possible attacks by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. That claim came although US President Donald Trump had earlier suggested that Washington sought economic interests in controlling the oilfields.A large US military convoy enters oil fields in northeastern SyriaSyria, which has not authorized American military presence in its territory, has saidOn Wednesday, China's special envoy for Syria said the United States' pretext for extending its military presence in the Arab country, namely to protect Syrian oil fields, was untenable.