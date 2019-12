© FACEBOOK DIARY OF A MORTAR SHELL IN DAMASCUS/YOUMIYAT QADIFAT HAWUN FI DAMASHQ/VIA REUTERS



Three people were allegedly killed in reported Israeli strikes in Syria on Sunday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.During the strikes local reports indicated several weapons warehouses were hit, causing material damages.Al Ahbar further said that a wave of missiles were allegedly spotted coming from near the Golan Heights and off the Lebanese coast over Sidon.There were a total of 10 injuries reported, according to Arabic sources.Syrian regime media said its air defenses were activated near Damascus just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has said that Syria could be Iran's Vietnam , and Israel has demanded Iran not entrench in Syria. In November, Russia released information on Israeli airstrikes in Syria.Pro-Hamas media have claimed that raids against Syria were carried out over Lebanon. Various social media accounts reported explosions around Damascus and said air defense was very active. Several videos were put online showing the alleged track of a missile in the sky. One report even claimed that T-4 airbase was targeted. The alleged airstrikes continue to raise questions about Iran's role in Syria and the reticence of Syrian regime media to fully report on the outcome. This enabled rumors to swirl throughout Monday morning that an IRGC commander of an aerospace or rocket unit had been injured in the attacks.