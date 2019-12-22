© AFP

China's special envoy for Syria says the United States' pretext for extending its military presence in the Arab country, namely to protect Syrian oil fields, is untenable."Who have given the Americans the right to do this?In late October, Washington reversed an earlier decision to pull out all of its troops from northeastern Syria, announcing the deployment of about 500 soldiers to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in the Arab country.Pentagon chief Mark Esper then threatened that the US forces deployed to the oil fields would use "military force" against any party that might seek to challenge control of the sites, even if it were Syrian government forces or their Russian allies.Xie, the Chinese envoy for Syria, said he was in Moscow for a second time this year to continue consultations with the Russian side on the Syrian issue.He said a political settlement was the sole way to resolve the Syrian crisis, calling on all parties involved to unite their efforts to this end."We hope that all parties and players involved in the Syrian crisis will join hands and put their efforts together, try to maintain the momentum of the political settlement," he said."The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria must be respected and upheld. The future of Syria must be left in the hands of the Syrian people. Let them independently decide their own future," he said.He said China and Russia could play a role together in swiftly finding a lasting solution to the Syrian crisis.