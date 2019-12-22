In the wake of the terror threat, Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Delhi Police have been informed for fullproof security arrangements. Both the SPG and Delhi Police are responsible for the security at the Ramlila Maidan. The Prime Minister along with BJP Chief Ministers and cabinet ministers will be present at the rally.
The intelligence agencies have directed the security forces to fully implement instruction contained in a Blue Book for PM Modi's protection while making the security arrangements for the visits. "The guidelines contained in Chapter 10 of the Blue Book titled 'Security Arrangements in a Democratic Polity' may be followed so as to avoid harsh and impractical measures," the agencies stated.
Comment: 200,000 people are expected to attend this event at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. This rally is in preparation for the New Delhi assembly elections scheduled in February 2020. Modi is also expected to address issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its subsequent protests.
They also flagged: "The recent enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (December 12), the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict (November 9) and abrogation of Article 370 (August 5), besides pre-emptive air strikes on non-military targets inside Pakistan by Indian Air Force have added fresh dimensions to the threat scenario."
Comment: Two Indian prime ministers were assassinated following independence in 1947. In 1983, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own Sikh body guard. In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist group LTTE in a suicide attack during an election rally in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
The agencies said in "the given situation reprisal action by Pakistan-based terrorist groups cannot be ruled out." They also said that Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) continues to provide infrastructural and other financial/logistical assistance to terror groups.
Comment: This week, Pune police have proposed charging the sympathizers of left-wing terrorist group with conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waging war against the nation and the state of Maharashtra, and acts of terrorism.
In October, a letter received by National Investigation Agency (NIA) purportedly published by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatened to target President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other dignitaries and also Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to avenge the deaths of its terrorists killed by the Indian Army.
LeT is responsible for several strikes across India including the November 2008 Mumbai attacks and has killed hundreds of innocent people and security personnel and soldiers.
Similarly, in another threatening letter in September 2019 purportedly written by Shamshe Wani of the JeM, it has been claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir would be "avenged by targeting Prime Minister, Home Minister and the National Security Advisor."
