It often seems that Israel's actions in the West Bank are spurred by little more than a desire to compensate for lost opportunities and settle old scores. The ancient town of Amwas in the Latrun region was leveled immediately after 1967 as revenge for their fierce fighting against invading Zionist militias in 1948. Hebron is no expectation. At the end of 1948, when Zionist authorities occupying Palestine were discussing whether or not to continue their conquest and ethnic cleansing campaign, the southern portion of what is now the West Bank, and the ancient Palestinian city of Hebron specifically, were on the table.
It was ultimately decided to leave the city in Arab hands, specifically under the control of the Kingdom of Jordan. David Ben-Gurion, the first Prime Minister of Israel, saw the move as a missed opportunity and said that the decision would be regretted for generations to come. Ben-Gurion called it "a cry for generations to come," a phrase used by Israelis to describe missed opportunities.
Ben-Gurion was correct in his assessment. When Israel took Hebron only twenty years later, along with the rest of the West Bank, it was no longer possible to forcibly remove the population as it had done in other cities and towns conquered in 1948. Furthermore, unlike cities like Yafa, Nasra, Tabariya and other Palestinian cities that were taken in 1948, Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank remains questionable to this day, a reality that forces in Israel are working hard to change.
The "cleansing" of Hebron
Hebron is one of the oldest and continuously inhabited cities in the world and even if one were to limit themselves to the last century, countless pages would be needed to recount its rich history. It is the largest of the Palestinian cities in the West Bank and an important economic center. The city has multiple markets, three universities and one academic institute (Hebron University, Palestine Polytechnic University, Al-Quds Open University and the Al-Aroub Institute).
The Old City of Hebron, aside from serving as a beautiful example of ancient Palestinian history, is rife with religious significance. According to both Jewish and Muslim traditions, the Patriarch Abraham and his wife Sarah are buried in Hebron in the Tomb of the Patriarch, known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque (Mosque of Abraham).
In 1968, during the Jewish holiday of Passover, a group of Israeli settlers led by a fanatic Rabbi called Moshe Levinger rented a hotel room in Hebron claiming they wanted to celebrate the holiday there. When the festivities concluded, they refused to leave and declared that they were taking over the place. While the Israeli government initially showed some objection to the hostile takeover, Israeli cabinet ministers gave the settlers their full support, and of course, the settlers enjoyed the protection of the Israeli army. After a few months, the group agreed to leave the hotel in exchange for the establishment of a settlement on land confiscated by Israeli authorities on the outskirts of Hebron. Today, that settlement is the city of Kiryat Arba where close to 7,500 Israeli settlers reside. It is known as a hotbed of racist, violent gangs of settlers that regularly and freely terrorize neighboring Palestinians.
The Tel Rumeida takeover
For decades, violent settlers protected by the Israeli army have been invading the old city of Hebron in an attempt to force out Palestinians. The Beit Hadassah settlement, Beit Romano, Avraham Avinu, Ramat Yishai, and others, were all established by radical Israeli settlers with the full support of multiple Israeli governments. Ramat Yishai is the name given by settlers to Tel Rumeida, where approximately ten housing units were built under the pretense of fulfilling "security needs."
Baruch Marzel, lives in a house on the hill guarded by a full-time army post manned by IDF soldiers.
YAS), a local, extremely effective, and well-organized grassroots organization. The house in which YAS operates was nearly taken over by settler gangs when, in an unprecedented move, Issa Amro, a local leader and the head of YAS, was able to stop them by renting the home from its Palestinian owner. It was on a Tel Rumeida street that Israeli soldier Elor Azaria shot and fatally wounded a Palestinian in the head as he lay on the ground. Azaria was celebrated as a hero in Israel.
A byproduct of the Oslo Accords
The 1997 Hebron protocol, a byproduct of the Oslo Accords, divides Hebron into two parts, H1 and H2. H1 is the largest portion of the city and comprises the new city officially under the control of the Palestinian Authority. H2 includes the Old City, which has its own commercial center. Of the 220,000 Palestinians in Hebron, 35,000 live in H2 under full-time Israeli military control and under near-constant harassment and attack from H2's 600-800 Jewish settlers. Palestinians residents of Hebron have to be registered and will not be let into the city without their registration number.
In 1994, in what became known as the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, an Israeli-American army doctor living in Kiryat Arba shot and killed 29 Palestinians, wounding more than 100 others. The massacre, and the protests which followed, led the Israeli army to shutter 1,800 Palestinian shops and more than 1,000 housing units. All the main markets were closed and Hebron's Old City main street, Shuhada Street, which has connected the northern and southern parts of the city for generations, was closed to Palestinians. In other words, the very heart of Hebron's Old City was now inaccessible to its own Palestinian residents.
Hebron is a microcosm of the rest of Palestine and unless people of conscience around the world act and adopt the call for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against the Israeli government, the story of Hebron will soon be the story of all of Jerusalem and the rest of historic Palestine.
About the Author:
Miko Peled is an author and human rights activist born in Jerusalem. He is the author of The General's Son. Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, and Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.