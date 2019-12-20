This is the shocking moments cars were washed away by torrential flooding in northern Spain.The flooding comes after the Hijar river, which passes through Reinosa, and its tributary, the Izarilla, rose significantly.At least 20 people are thought to be trapped in their homes, with emergency services being inundated with hundreds of calls.Emergency services working in the area are analysing whether any more evacuations of the residents in the most affected buildings are needed.They are asking residents to climb to the highest levels of their builds as they anticipate the floods could exceed the first floor.An advanced command post has been installed in Reinosa, with officials working around the clock to tackle the flooding.The tracks of the Renfe train line between Santander and Madrid are flooded, with several services cancelled.Shocking photos and video shared on social media show cars being carried by torrential floods.Stunned social media users are also sending their best wishes to residents.