FlagsUS/ISrael
© Unknown
Today we are joined by Philip Giraldi who is the Executive Director at the Council for National Interest to talk about whether or not Israel is our greatest ally. Phil is a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer. He is a veteran and patriot here to tell us the truth about our so-called unbreakable bond with Israel.


About the Guest Speaker:
Philip Giraldi is a recognized authority on international security and counterterrorism issues. Mr. Giraldi was awarded PhD from the University of London in European History. He is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest.