A blackout caused by lightning and the failure of the hospital's emergency power system claimed the lives of four elderly women in the intensive care unit of Khomeini hospital of Ahwaz, the capital of the oil-rich Khuzestan Province.The women had been hospitalized for respiratory problems caused by air pollution, another problem the province has been plagued with. The emergency power system failed to work when a fuse was struck by lightning."The President, First Vice President and Interior Minister have all been in contact with me and been informed of the situation," Gholamreza Shariati, Governor General of Khuzestan Province, was quoted by the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) as saying on Tuesday. Shariati also criticized lack of coordination and proper municipal services in the flooded areas.All schools and universities and some government offices in 13 town and cities of Khuzestan Province were closed yesterday and today due to bad weather and flooding.