© NASA, ESA/D. Jewitt (UCLA)



This image, captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, shows the first observed interstellar comet to enter the solar systemIt is the closest comet 2I/Borisov has come to the sun since Hubble started tracking it in October.The latest image from the telescope shows thatRecent observations of Borisov suggest that its nucleus - the mass of ice and dust particles and the comet's centre - is only 1 kilometre long, which is about 15 times smaller than astronomers thought it would be. Knowing its size might help to predict how common comets and other objects are in the solar system.