The US Senate has unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the Ottoman Empire-era massacre of Armenians as genocide.The landmark resolution was passed by the Senate on Thursday. It was the fourth attempt to adopt it, as the previous efforts were blocked by three GOP senators."We have just passed the Armenian genocide resolution...and it is fitting and appropriate that the Senate stands on the right side of history in doing so. It commemorates the truth of the Armenian genocide," the resolution's sponsor, Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), said.Ankara, for its part, has long denied any mass killings took place, insisting that tens of thousands of both Turks and Armenians were killed as a result of the war.A similar resolution was passed by the House of Representatives back in October by an overwhelming majority. The move sent Turkey into a frenzy, with the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu branding the "null and void" decision a "shameful" and petty "revenge" for Turkey's independent foreign policy."These initiatives do not have any function other than to harm Turkish-US relations," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to the bill.