Internet and media personalities have come out in force against YouTube's crusade against "harassment," worried that the extremely vague and ill-defined new rules will be used to selectively target users for their political views.Announcing the move in a blog post on Wednesday, YouTube said it was revamping its harassment rules in response to criticism, taking aim at "implied threats,""personal attacks" and "malicious insults" hurled on the platform,Under the new rules, the company will also take a more aggressive approach to scrubbing comment sections, where it says it deleted some 16 million posts just last quarter."The entire reason YouTube became massive was YouTubers having beef and drama," tweeted conservative writer Paul Joseph Watson, a frequent critic of the platform. "The line between criticism and 'harassment' is now so blurred, nobody knows where they stand."Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign - which urges Democrats to leave their party - told Fox NewsWith YouTube planning to apply the guidelines retroactively to all videos, even those uploaded before the rule change, the new policies will affect old content as well as new.Perhaps with some irony, earlier this week YouTube called for "more clarity" on the Federal Trade Commission's rules governing children's privacy online, arguing the rules are vague and could impact content creators on the platform. Though the company put creators front and center in its appeal to the commission, it is likely more concerned with avoiding another massive fine after the FTC forced the company to cough up $170 million over violations of children's privacy earlier this year, the largest fine in the commission's history.