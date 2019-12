: A Twitter spokesperson responding to The Post Millennial advised that Cernovich, Ngo, and Hegseth had been suspended for posting the shooter's manifesto. However, neither Cernovich nor Hegseth's tweets included the manifesto. Twitter declined to answer any further questions on the justification for their suspensions.Following the Pensacola Navy Base shooting having been deemed a terror attack, multiple journalists and media personalities have been suspended from Twitter for reporting details on shooter Mohammed Alshamrami.Both Cernovich and Hegseth were suspended for posting excerpts from Alshamrami's social media, which included disturbing posts indicating the shooting was motivated by anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments.According to the Twitter Terms of Service, promoting or providing media intended to further a terrorist organization's goals is a violation of the platform's policies, leading to an immediate, permanent suspension.The Post Millennial reached out to Twitter for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.