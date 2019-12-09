© Anne Marie Sutor-Micic

More than a dozen dead dolphins were found washed up on a beach on the northern coast of King Island.The bodies were reported to the Parks and Wildlife Service several weeks ago but came to public attention when photos were shared on social media by King Islander Anne Marie Sutor-Micic.Mrs Sutor-Micic said she stumbled upon the carcasses last weekend while walking on the remote coastline between Disappointment Bay and Three Sisters."We went for a fish with my husband and our daughter and we saw these dead dolphins on the beach," she said."It's pretty sad how they were all dead."Mrs Sutor-Micic said she counted 15 dead dolphins and a dead seal around two kilometres further along the beach."But I'm not really sure. It could be more than 15 because some were already buried under the sand," she said.A spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and the Environment said the dolphins "appeared to have been dead for some time" when they were reported several weeks ago."Necropsies were not performed due to the remote area the dolphins were reported, and the poor condition of the carcasses due to decomposition," they said."Members of the public are encouraged to report sightings or strandings of whales and dolphins in Tasmania to the Whale Hotline (0427 WHALES)."