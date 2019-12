Even if Russia and Ukraine were to fail to reach an agreement on the natural gas transit through Ukraine onto Europe, the security of gas supply in the European Union (EU) will not be materially threatened, the Institute of Energy Economics (EWI) at the University of Cologne said in a study on Wednesday.The current ten-year gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine expires on December 31, 2019. The parties need to reach a new agreement by that date to set the terms of deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine's territory.The talks between Ukraine and Gazprom on the gas transit to Europe have been complicated by the tense relationship between Ukraine and Russia.Several rounds of trilateral talks on a new transit agreement between Russia, Ukraine, and the European Commission have been held since mid-2018, but "neither side is under much pressure to conclude a deal fast," EWI's study says.A possible interruption of supply via Ukraine "would not lead to gas shortfalls (unserved demand) in any of the EU's member states. Hence, the EU gas market is well prepared for an interruption in terms of security of supply," the authors of the EWI study said."However, security of supply would not be threatened in any of the EU states, this applies to all scenarios considered", EWI manager Dr. Simon Schulte said in a statement.